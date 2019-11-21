Montgomery police and U.S. Marshals searching for murder suspect

Murder suspect Marcus Andre Johnson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — CrimeStoppers have shared that the Montgomery Police Department is searching for suspect Marcus Andre Johnson wanted for murder.

According to CrimeStoppers, Johnson is wanted for a murder that occurred on Nov. 18, 2019.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Marcus Andre Johnson, they are encouraged to call the police immediately or CrimeStoppers at their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). Informants can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

How to identify Marcus Andre Johnson

  • Age: 44
  • Race: Black
  • Height: 5’11
  • Weight: 175 lbs.

The Montgomery Police Department is partnered with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce for this case.

