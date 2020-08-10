Montgomery mattress store owner charged with sexually abusing child

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The owner of a Montgomery mattress store was arrested Friday on warrants out of Blount County, charging with sexually assaulting a young girl.

David Justice, owner of Mr. Sandman Mattress Superstore, was charged with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 after a girl claimed the he had sexually abused her up to when she was 11 years old.

Justice, 67, was arrested in Montgomery on arrest warrants and subsequently transported to Blount County. His bond was set at $60,000.

According to court documents, other charges are pending against Justice.

LATEST POSTS