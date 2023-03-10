MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to more than 20 years for carjacking and gun crime charges, US attorney’s office said.

William Kennedy Allen II, 27, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty to carjacking, using a firearm during a crime, and being a felon in possession of the firearm. Allen received a 23-year sentence for the charges after accepting a plea deal.

According to authorities, an Alabama State Trooper attempted to pull over a motorcycle off I-65 for having no tag. The motorist, Allen, led the police on a high-speed chase after refusing to pull over. Allen abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot, discharging his gun after an officer attempted to pin him down. The bullet did not strike anyone, but Allen escaped.

One month later, U.S. Marshalls Regional Fugitive Task Force observed Allen driving in east Montgomery where they attempted to block Allen’s car with their vehicles. Allen left his vehicle and fled on foot near an assistant living facility near Taylor Road. Allen proceeded to carjack two vehicles, one after the other, by gunpoint. Officers caught and arrested Allen off I-85 after he crashed the second stolen vehicle.