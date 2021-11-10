Montgomery man charged with possession of child pornography

A Montgomery man faces multiple charges of possession of child pornography after being arrested on Tuesday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the arrest of a Montgomery County man who has been charged with several charges of possession of child pornography.

Steven Satterwhite, 46, was arrested by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $37,500.

If convicted, Satterwhite faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the five counts, which are class C felonies.

No further information about the investigation or about Satterwhite’s alleged crimes other than what is stated in the arrest warrant may be released at this time.