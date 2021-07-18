Montgomery man charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of 3-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery man has been charged with capital murder following the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old, authorities say.

Orlando Harriell, 35, was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, the Montgomery Police Department announced Sunday.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., first responders arrived to a local hospital in reference to a subject shot. They discovered that the victim was a juvenile who received life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Jeremiah Chappell, 3, was identified as the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown. Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.