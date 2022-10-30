SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montevallo suspect was arrested after allegedly operating a vehicle which had been stolen in Tennessee.

According to Calera Police, Alabaster PD initiated a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle with a switched tag. The driver refused to stop and headed south on I-65. Alabaster PD advised Calera PD and Calera units soon spotted the vehicle. Shelby County officers responded and set up south in Calera.

The vehicle then got back on I-65 and traveled south and was stopped after the vehicle was disabled. The suspect, who has multiple prior arrests and is a convicted felon, was operating a vehicle which had been stolen in Tennessee.