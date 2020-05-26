Montevallo police investigating fatal Memorial Day shooting

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montevallo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night that left one man dead.

According to the Montevallo Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the corner of Quarles Street and Selma Road at 8:08 p.m. Patrol officers arrived and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The incident is under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact investigator Dustin Gray at 205-665-1264.

LATEST POSTS