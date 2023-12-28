MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile rapper was arrested Dec. 18 on a gun possession charge during a traffic stop.

Nashon Jones, known as HoneyKomb Brazy, was arrested along with two other men when they were pulled over for driving in the passing lane for more than 1.5 miles, according to court documents.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Mason Fuller, reportedly exited the car wearing “an outer carrier equipped with soft armor” that was labeled “Enforcement” and told officers there were two guns inside the car, court documents said.

The passengers, 28-year-old Jones and 39-year-old Miguel Hall, also exited the car, and officers proceeded to remove the guns.

Officers said they found a Girsan MC28 SAC 9-mm pistol under the driver’s seat and a Smith & Wesson MP 15 AR pistol under the third-row seat.

The officers searched the National Crime Information Center and found that all three of the men were “prohibited persons forbidden to possess firearms and/or ammunition,” according to court documents.

Court documents say officers also found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the ashtray. A bulletproof vest was also reportedly found inside the car.

Jones, Fuller and Hall were arrested on charges of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Jones — who has previously been arrested on drug and gun charges — is due to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2024, on a controlled substance possession charge.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article said Jones was released from custody because the Mobile Metro Jail’s website lists his status as “released.” Jones has not been bonded out, according to the jail’s website. He was transferred to another agency. News 5 is looking further into his current status.