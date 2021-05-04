Mobile rapper HoneyKomb Brazy arrested on drug and gun charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Monday afternoon.

Jail records show he was arrested on charges related to a recent grand jury indictment for marijuana possession and gun charges.

HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, has a history of arrests in Mobile County going back to 2010.

In February, his grandparents were found dead after a house fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Jones admitted on social media posts that his lifestyle played a role in the deaths, saying “I hate y’all got caught up in my (expletive).”