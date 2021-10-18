Mobile police searching for second suspect in shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a shooting that happened during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 19, has five active warrants out for attempted murder. Police believe Belfon fired the shots into the crowd of people at the Vigor-Williamson game, where thousands of people were out celebrating Vigor’s Homecoming.

Hezakiah Belfon, 19 (Courtesy: MPD)

According to police, the shooting happened 9:54 p.m. Friday, where two adults and three teenagers from 15 to 17 years old were injured in the West concourse. Three victims have been released from the hospital while two are still in the hospital.

Police do not know the motive behind the shooting. However, they do know there was some type of argument between two groups of people resulting in one of the suspects pulling out a gun and shooting.

Jai Montrell Scott, 19, was arrested Saturday night after police say he turned himself in. Scott is charged with five counts of attempted murder.