Mobile Police Department offer reward for tips on professor’s slaying

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police department in Alabama is calling for the public’s help in determining who killed a university professor found shot to death inside his home.
The Mobile Police Department posted on Facebook Monday offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the death of 39-year-old University of South Alabama professor Matthew Wiser.
Wiser was found dead inside his home on Wednesday with an apparent gunshot wound after concerned colleagues called for police to check on him.
Mobile police confirmed they are investigating Wiser’s death as a murder.
Wiser was an associate professor in South Alabama’s business school.
