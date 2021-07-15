Mobile officer arrested after wife alleges domestic abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Mobile police officer was arrested on a charge of domestic violence after his wife accused him of choking her during a dispute over another woman, police and court records showed Thursday.

Officer Daniel Marlin, 35, was placed on leave from the Mobile Police Department until the case is resolved, according to a statement from the agency. He’s charged with strangulation, but his wife survived.

The police statement said Marlin was arrested Wednesday, the same day his wife asked a court to bar Marlin from getting near her or contacting her. The woman accused him of “continual abuse” and cited instances where the man allegedly threatened and injured her on three separate days since late May.

Marlin hasn’t responded to the accusations in court, and records weren’t immediately available to show whether he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.