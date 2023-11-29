MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A federal jury has convicted a Mobile man for transmitting an interstate threat to injure.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Cloepha Franks was fired from his construction job before sending his former boss threatening text messages about killing him.

The jury saw the text messages and phone records that confirmed Franks’ phone had sent the messages, according to the release.

Franks’ former boss, a victim in Mississippi, testified about receiving the threats. He also testified about taking some precautions after Franks sent the text messages.

The FBI also testified about the evidence they received from Franks’ cell phone and cell phone records.

Franks faces up to five years in prison, according to the release.

U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose will sentence him in March 2024.

