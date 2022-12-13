JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended, in connection to the death of another woman.

Brittany Carter (Courtesy: JPD)

Brittany Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield in Hinds County Circuit Court in November 2022.

Prosecutors said Carter was also sentenced to a five-year term on an unrelated charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle on March 30, 2017, causing severe bodily injuries. Mayfield was left comatose for two years until she died from her injuries.

Carter was previously charged with aggravated assault for the incident on Overstreet Avenue in Jackson.