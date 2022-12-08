TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi State Trooper faces domestic violence and harassment charges in Tuscaloosa after allegedly threatening his child’s life.

MHP Trooper Steven Jones turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. Jones is accused of threatening to kill his infant child, whom he shares custody with a Tuscaloosa woman.

Leslie Garrett is a witness in the case and says she hopes this will shed more light on domestic violence.

“It is very upsetting to me when you turn on the news and see what’s going on in the world around us today, and how is the world ever going to get better if we don’t start at home,” Garrett said. “Domestic violence is definitely where we can make a change and hold people accountable.”

Jones was released on a $300 bond. He was asked by CBS 42’s Tim Reid for comment but declined. CBS 42 also reached out to Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa City Attorney’s office for comment but they both also declined.