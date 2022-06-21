OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mississippi man was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says he threw meth into an officer’s face which sent him to the hospital.

Todd Adams was arrested after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation Sunday, June 19, at Racetrack Road. Deputies discovered that Adams didn’t have a driver’s license and smelled marijuana coming from his car.

Adams ran from deputies after he was asked to get out of the car, according to officials. When a deputy tried to tase him, Adams grabbed the taser and threw meth in his face. Adams was later found hiding under a trailer, with taser probes still attached, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched Adams’ car and found:

147 grams of meth

12 hydrocodone pills

76 grams of codeine syrup

Marijuana

Adams was charged with:

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Driving without a license (three or more suspensions)

Depriving an officer of a means of protection

Possession of a controlled substance

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Resisting an officer

The deputy was taken to a hospital and treated for exposure to methamphetamine, which caused his heart rate to jump. Adams, a Hattiesburg, Miss. resident, was booked into the Okaloosa County jail.