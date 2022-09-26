PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020.

According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. 30, 2020, with the intent to shoot the victim. Jennings walked the final two miles to the residence after the truck he was driving broke down.

Once he arrived, he sat in the victim’s truck and waited for him to leave for work around 4:30 a.m. Jennings shot the victim multiple times, then followed him and continued to fire into his house until he ran out of ammunition.

Jennings pleaded guilty before Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin on Tuesday. He will serve his 25-year sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections.