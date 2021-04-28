Mississippi man indicted for Healthcare, Wire fraud charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been charged with eight counts of wire fraud and healthcare fraud after a federal jury sent the indictments to federal prosecutors.

The indictments claim that in 2016, Phillip Anthony Minga of Amory, Mississippi was blocking access to provide healthcare for Medicare participants. The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Minga of leaving out his ownership and roles in pharmacies and violating his exclusion agreement due to the submission of millions of dollars to reimburse Medicare.

If convicted, Minga could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and 10 years in prison for healthcare fraud along with a $250,000 fine.