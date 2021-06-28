Mississippi man charged with firing gun into occupied car in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, a Mississippi man was arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied car in Cullman County.

Damion Richard Carlisle, 30, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault/firing into an occupied vehicle. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that occurred in Cullman County on I-65. Carlisle was subsequently stopped by Kimberly police officers and taken to the Cullman County Detention Center.

The CCSO did not state whether or not anyone was injured in the shooting. The case is under investigation.