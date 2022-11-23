MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County.

Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies identified the suspect as 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols. They believe the stabbing was domestic-related.

According to investigators, Nichols entered the home through a window while the victim and five children were asleep inside the home. They said he entered the victim’s bedroom window and stabbed her multiple times.

Deputies believe Nichols fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquise.

Nichols is wanted for attempted murder. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nichols can contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.