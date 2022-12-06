PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County husband and wife were arrested and charged with capital murder a little more than seven months after the death of their 7-month-old son.

Kevin Nicholas Bruce and Jana Ray Bruce were arrested Friday at their home south of Sardis.

Barbara Wells stands firm in her belief that her grandson Kevin Nicholas Bruce and Jana Ray Bruce could never have caused the death of their son Kevin Nicholas Bruce, Jr., who died on April 30, 2022.

“They did not do nothin’ to that baby. I don’t care what nobody says. I knew them both,” Wells said.

Wells was shocked when authorities came looking for her grandson on Friday.

“I don’t know who they were. I assumed they was some kind of officers and I told them he lived in the trailer. I had no idea they was going to take them right on then,” she said.

Wells said even though the couple lived right next door, she rarely saw the newborn but recalls when she did she felt something just wasn’t right.

“I mean he was ‘filled out’ but he was longer and less weight than most babies seven months. He just…something was wrong with him,” she said.

Wells said the couple has been married for six years and recalls when the infant died.

“They had fed him and put him to bed and Kevin went to check on him a few minutes later, cause he held him a lot and everything, and he went to check on him and he was dead,” she said.

She’s scared to believe the infant was mistreated in any way.

“They think that the baby was mal-nutritioned and he died from …I don’t know,” Wells said.

Now, she calls the baby’s death a test of faith.

“I feel like God was ready to take the child,” Wells said.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services told us it cannot comment on specific cases. We’re told Kevin Nicholas Bruce and Jana Ray Bruce are both scheduled to make their initial court appearance Tuesday morning in Sardis.