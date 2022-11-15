JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road.

According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell and the woman led up to the shooting incident.

The woman was shot in the stomach area. There’s no word on her condition.

Powell has been charged with aggravated assault.