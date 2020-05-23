Missing Mississippi man found dead in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Bessmer police, a man missing from Mississippi was found dead in Bessemer on Friday afternoon.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Jones. At approximately 3:30 pm Jones’ truck was found in the 1700 Block of Clarendon Ave. After a continued search, police found Jones an abandoned house in the 1800 Block of Fairfax Avenue.

He had been shot.

Police are in contact with Mississippi authorities to investigate who is responsible for Jones’ death.

