Missing Ashland senior found dead, police investigating as homicide

ASHLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — A missing Ashland senior was found dead Monday evening after several agencies searched for him.

The Ashland Police Department reports that the victim, Ross J. Brand of Ashland, was reported missing by his son Rodney Brand at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rodney had not seen nor heard from his father since they both went to bed on Sunday, March 1 at 10 p.m.

Rodney told Ashland police that his father Ross was showing signs of mild dementia and was known to walk around town. With this information, the Ashland police state that officers began to look around the area and spread out.

The search was not successful.

At 3 p.m. Ashland police, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, issued a Missing Senior Alert for Ross Brand.

Ashland police report that a search and rescue team, the Southeastern Search and Rescue of Shelby County, assisted Ashland police in the search by providing one of their bloodhound scent detection dogs.

The search continued at 7 p.m. with the bloodhound, that was able to detect a scent that led to the remains of Ross Brand.

Ashland Police Department Investigator Michael Harris was called to the area and the scene was processed. Jacksonville State University’s Applied Forensics Team and the 40th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office personnel were called to the scene also.

Brand’s remains were taken to the morgue, and Ashland police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The Ashland Police Department asks that if anyone has information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the department at 256-354-2122 or email the department at ashlandpd@outlook.com.

