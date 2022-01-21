Minor charged with making bomb threat at Childersburg High School

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male Friday for allegedly making a bomb threat towards a school Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the threat was directed toward Childersburg High School and would occur on Thursday. Officials say both the high school and middle school were placed on “virtual remote learning” for the day.

As the investigation continued, police arrested the 17-year-old male in connection to the threat. They have only been identified as being a student at the high school. They have been charged with making terroristic threats.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.