MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in a field Tuesday morning.

According to MPD, officers received shots-fired calls near Rayfield Drive at around 11 p.m. Monday. Officers were later dispatched to the 1400 block of Woodward Road on reports of a body found in the area.

They arrived and found a Black male lying in a field, who was pronounced dead at the scene. MPD states that they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Sgt. Jeffries at (205)-745-3554. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205)-254-7777.