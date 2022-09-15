Photo of the Midfield burglary suspect (Courtesy of Midfield PD)

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred Thursday.

The individual pictured is believed by MPD to have forced entry into a residence and stolen multiple items inside.

If you recognize this person or know anything about this case, contact Detective Logan at (205)-923-7575 or (205)-923-6637.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Midfield Police Department tip line at (205)-745-3559. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by visiting their website or calling (205)-254-7777.