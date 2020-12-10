Midfield man charged with murdering Hueytown mother found at Bessemer dump in April

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight months after Hueytown mother Tiffany Osborne was found dead under a mattress in a Bessemer garbage dump, an arrest has been made in her murder.

Cedric Earl Watts, 36, of Midfield has been charged with killing Osborne, who had gone missing from her home back in February. Watts is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on an unrelated probation violation.

Tiffany Osborne

According to Cathy Smitherman, Osborne’s mother, she last saw her daughter Feb. 17 at her home in Hueytown. She said that night, Osborne texted her to say she was going to Midfield to visit her boyfriend. On April 2, Osborne’s body was found at the dump.

Osborne, 31, had three children.

Watts will continue to be held on no bond for the new charge of murder.