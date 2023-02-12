BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, of Oak Park, Michigan, lying unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect dialed 911 and remained on the scene. After an interview, the suspect was transported to the Birmingham City Jail where he was booked under a 48-hour felony hold for murder.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was a locksmith and was performing services for the second party at different location. Both groups arrived at the Chevron and were involved in a physical altercation over money. The altercation led to the suspect shooting Puidokas.