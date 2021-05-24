Michael Anthony Powell sentenced to death for murdering Alabaster gas station clerk

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – A man who was recently convicted of killing an Alabaster gas station clerk during a robbery in 2016 has been sentenced to death.

On Monday, District Attorney Jill Lee announced that Michael Anthony Powell, 48, had received a the death sentence for the capital murder of Tracy Algar, who was working at the Kirkland Chevron off of U.S. 31 in Alabaster when Powell robbed the store and murdered her on October 30, 2016.

According to prosecutors, Powell was on parole at the time of Algar’s murder and had previously been convicted of different assault and robbery charges.

Following an eight-day trial, a Shelby County jury convicted Powell of capital murder April 28. following an eight-day trial. The next day, the jury recommended that Powell be sentenced to death.

“What he cannot take away are the 56 years of memories hidden inside my broken heart.” District Attorney Jill Lee said in a statement. “Investigators with the Alabaster Police Department and assisting agencies did an outstanding job putting this case together. Chief Rigney and the entire department, along with the combined efforts of the Major Crimes Task Force helped to bring justice for this family. Justice was served and I am thankful Tracy’s family can start to heal from this horrific event.”