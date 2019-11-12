2 suspects in custody, 1 at large after police chase ends at Bessemer Dollar Tree

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: According to Alabama State Trooper Steve Smith, two suspects are in custody after a police chase ended at a Bessmer Dollar Tree.

One suspect is still at large.

The chase started in Bremen, Georgia, after a drug store robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

CBS 42 is on the scene of a large police presence at a Dollar Tree on 9th Avenue.

We are working to gather more information at this time.

