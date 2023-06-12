CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a manhunt that stemmed from a pursuit in Shelby County Monday afternoon.

According to CCSO, Alabaster Police Department initiated the pursuit that sparked the manhunt. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit until the suspect crossed into Chilton County.

ALEA’s Aviation is also assisting with the operation as officers look to gain an accurate clothing description.

Officers say to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.