ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, a manager of a church daycare in Oneonta was arrested and charged with failing to report child abuse that allegedly took place where she worked.

Marleen Lowry, 60, turned herself in at the Oneonta Police Department Thursday and was charged with failing to report child abuse, detectives confirmed. Lowry had previously been on administrative leave from Lester Memorial United Methodist Church, where she ran the daycare.

Lowry’s charges come days after Linda Self, a former worker in the daycare, was indicted on five counts of child abuse.

Police said that through the charges, complaints had allegedly been made to Lowry about the alleged abuse, but that she did not report them to the the Department of Human Resources or the police.

Lowry has since been released on $1,000 bond.

Detectives say there are no further arrests or charges expected in the case.