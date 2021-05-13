Man, woman sentenced in connection to Aliceville murder

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Aliceville man and woman who planned a robbery that turned fatal have been sentenced to lengthy prison sentences.

Tommie Terail Jones, 32, plead guilty to murder and attempted murder in February 2020. He was sentenced to serve two life sentences for firing the fatal shot that killed Daniel Perez and for attempting to kill his roommate. Jessica Shari Long, 31, plead to murder and was sentenced to serve 20 in prison for her involvement in the murder of Perez.

Perez, 31, was shot and killed at his home located next to the Fast Gas convenience store off Memorial Parkway in Aliceville on the night of June 1, 2018.

Jones was developed as a suspect early in the investigation. When interviewed, he admitted to investigators that he and Long were attempting to rob Perez, which resulted in a physical struggle when Perez resisted. Long handed a gun to Jones during the fight. He fired one shot that struck Perez in the chest, killing him. Jones also fired at Perez’s roommate, who was not injured. Perez was a laborer employed by a local lumber company.

The cases were investigated by investigators with the District Attorney’s Offices Criminal Investigation Division and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Aliceville Police Department.