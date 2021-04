BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman were killed in Bessemer on Easter Sunday, according to authorities.

The Bessemer Police Department responded to a shooting on the 80 block of 1st Ave North just after 7 p.m. Authorities report the victims were an adult man and woman.

No suspects are in custody at this time, but detectives have ruled this incident a homicide.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.