Man who stole from Billy Clardy III’s memorial fund sentenced to 3 years in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — A Birmingham man has been sentenced to prison for stealing from a murdered police officer’s memorial fund.

Devonte Lemond Hammonds, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud and one count of wire fraud in February.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Hammonds plotted to obtain money from the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund in 2019.

Billy Clardy III was a Huntsville Police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2019. After his death, the memorial fund was established to collect contributions and provide aid to his family.

The plea agreement showed Hammonds used the identity of another person to open a bank account and transfer money from the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund to the fictitious account for his own use.

In addition, he also used a similar scheme to defraud U.S. Postal Service customers; the Department of Justice said he used the USPS website to reroute mail from numerous customers to addresses in Birmingham that he could access.

He then used that rerouted mail to obtain personal information he used to pay bills, make purchases, and open new accounts in those customers’ names.