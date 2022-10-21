MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court documents. Carpio-Calderon was convicted of conspiring to launder drug money. He lived in Puerto Rico during his pretrial release. The court allowed Carpio-Calderon to turn himself in, rather than officers taking him into custody immediately after his sentence hearing.

Carpio-Calderon was not allowed to leave Puerto Rico without written content from the court, however, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 14, 2006, officers could not locate him and found that his residence had been abandoned.