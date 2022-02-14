TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A driver who allegedly injured an Opelika police officer while trying to escape has been arrested.

On Sunday, Jarren McKay Allen, 33, of Smiths Station, was captured in LaGrange, Georgia and charged with first-degree assault, failure to render aid, drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistole, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen allegedly hit the police officer with his car on Feb. 2.

Investigators say the officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger on Enterprise Drive regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival, the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and then backed up, slinging the officer to the ground, sustaining major injuries in the process.

The officer was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and has since been released.

Once completing Georgia’s judicial process, Allen will be sent back to Alabama. The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police mobile app. You may wish to remain anonymous.