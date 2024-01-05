JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 20-year-old man who is wanted on two counts of capital murder.

According to the JCSO, Leon Walker Jr. is accused in connection to the Dec. 11 shooting death of 13-year-old Jonathan Cottingham and 19-year-old Louis Craig IV.

Police believe Walker shot the two victims while they were sitting in a vehicle at the 200 block of Chickasaw Drive near Adamsville. A third juvenile was inside the vehicle but escaped unharmed.

Walker is also wanted on one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Those who have information on Walker’s whereabouts are urged to call the JCSO at 205-325-1450, option 2, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.