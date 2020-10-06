Suspect in Cullman murder arrested in Georgia after a month on the run

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened in Cullman last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, the Cullman Police Department reports.

On Tuesday, the CPD announced that Nathan Winston Stephens, 43, had been taken into custody in Cobb County, Georgia. The extradition process for Stephens, who is accused of stabbing Herndon Self Jr. back in September, will begin soon to bring him back to Cullman County.

On Sept. 12, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing from Cullman Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, where Self later died. The next day, murder warrants were obtained for Stephens.

Stephens had previously been in jail on a different case, but had been released in the days leading up to Self’s murder. Stephens had previously been arrested on rape, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Law enforcement and the victim’s family are still questioning how he was released.

“I just don’t understand how this happened,” said Bobby Cannon, the nephew of Self. “I mean, they should have never crossed paths.”

According to police, the stabbing happened inside of a moving vehicle following an argument between Stephens and Self. Stephens later fled from the vehicle near the intersection of Hwy. 157 and Hwy. 31.

The Cobb County Georgia Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force assisted in Stephens’ capture.

LATEST POSTS