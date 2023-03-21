Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who was wanted in connection to a shooting out of Florida was arrested after police chased him into the woods of Cullman Tuesday morning, police confirm.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were making a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 a.m. when they realized the person who was pulled over, 53-year-old Jason Lane Curtis, had an active warrant for his arrest. From there, a chase ensued, ending at the corner of Hwy. 69 and County Road 114 in Cullman.

From there, Curtis was removed from his vehicle by deputies following a short pursuit into a nearby woodline. No one was injured during the chase or Curtis’ arrest. Curtis has since been charged with murder.

Curtis had been wanted for a shooting that had happened Sunday out of Santa Rosa County, Florida, where Colby Vinson, 24, was shot dead.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the case.