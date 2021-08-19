Man wanted for Tuscaloosa murder arrested by US Marshals in Atlanta

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was taken into custody by the US Marshals in Atlanta after being wanted for the murder of Lorenzo Graham in Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa.

Davares Raysun Grayson will remain in custody until his extradition process is complete and he will be taken to Tuscaloosa County. He has been wanted for capital murder since the murder happened May 30.

In a press release, Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crimes Unit expressed thanks to the US Marshals Service for their assistance in finding Grayson, adding that his arrest has remained a priority for all Tuscaloosa County law enforcement.