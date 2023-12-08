MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said a man wanted for murder out of Calhoun County in Alabama was captured along with authorities discovering he was involved with selling drugs in the Muscogee County area.

According to MCSO, the special operations unit and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force located and arrested Kenyata Demetrius Burton on an outstanding warrant for murder with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

MCSO said an investigation revealed that Burton was involved with distributing narcotics in Muscogee County. While executing a search warrant authorities seized the following evidence:

18.8 grams of Crack Cocaine with an estimated street value $1,880

29.2 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,920

Raven Arms

Model MP-25

.25 caliber pistol

Substantial amount of cash

After his arrest Burton was additionally charged with:

Felony trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony possession of Cocaine with the intent to distribute

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony fugitive from justice (Alabama)

Possession of drug-related objects

Law Enforcement transported Burton to the Muscogee County Jail and MCSO said he is scheduled for extradition back to Calhoun County in Alabama.