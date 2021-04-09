Man taken to Jefferson County mine after being shot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were advised of a shooting that had occurred in the 5400 Block of Sealy Ann Mountain Road.

According to early reports, there was a group of friends who had gotten into an argument at someone’s home, where shots were fired and one person was hit. The victim was taken to the entrance of the Warrior Met #7 mine on Sealy Ann Mountain Road.

“It was known that ALEA had been working there and they wanted to get the victim to help as soon as possible,” release from the JCSO stated. “The victim has been transported to a local hospital and his condition is currently unknown.”

Officials say the shooting was not connected to the mines or an ongoing strike at the mine. The shooting is being investigated.