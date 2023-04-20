BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A person of interest in a recent shooting that led to a standoff was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a man was shot in the 1000 block of Vinesville Road on Friday. He was transported to UAB Hospital and is expected to survive.

On Wednesday afternoon, a BPD felony assault detective located a suspect in the 1700 block of Lee Avenue. The man, who has not been identified by police, then fled into a residence with a handgun. Multiple officers responded to the location for assistance.

Officers successfully talked the suspect into surrendering at about 7 p.m., and he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently placed under a 48-hour felony extension at the Birmingham City Jail for attempted murder.