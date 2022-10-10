HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man police believe is associated with a group connected to different robberies throughout the country has been charged with trying to rob a home in Hoover’s Greystone community last year.

According to the Hoover Police Department, a homeowner in the Greystone community heard an intruder attempting to enter their residence by shattering a window with a crowbar on February 7, 2021. The homeowner contacted HPD which cause the suspect to leave the scene. Detectives then began working with investigators in other regions and determined the same group of suspects, believed to be Chilean nationals, were likely responsible for similar residential burglaries throughout the U.S.

The suspect, Diego Bahamondes, is currently incarcerated in the Davidson County Jail in Tennessee on charges of aggravated burglary. Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued a warrant for Bahamondes, charging him with second-degree attempted robbery on $20,000 bond.

Bahamondes faces extradition back to California in similar cases and is believed to be a suspect in numerous property crimes nationwide. It is unknown when he will be extradited to Alabama on this charge.