Man suspected of shooting 64-year-old at gas station sought by Trussville and Irondale police

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man suspected of shooting a 64-year-old multiple times at a gas station on Wednesday is wanted by authorities.

Alfred Lewis Logan, 42, has felony warrants through the Jefferson County DA’s Office for 1st degree robbery, 1st degree kidnapping and 1st degree assault.

According to the Trussville Police Department, they received a notification from the Jefferson County 911 requesting mutual aid at the Shell gas station in the 1800 block of Edwards Lake Road in Birmingham around 8:03 a.m. Wednesday morning. The request informed them that a person was shot.

When TPD arrived, they found a 64-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim received first aid and was transported to UAB Hospital with severe injuries.

Lindsey Nicole Calton (Trussville PD)

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene due to the location of the call. From the investigation, police believe the events may have started within the city limits of Trussville. Investigators from Trussville and Irondale are working the case.

The investigation led police to identify two suspects.

37-year-old Lindsey Nicole Calton was arrested and charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree kidnapping and 1st degree assault.

Logan still remains at large, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Logan can contact Irondale Police at 205-956-5990 or Trussville Police at 205-655-2101.