BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers arrived to the 800 block of 78th Street South after 3 p.m. and observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to UAB Hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows a verbal argument took place between two neighbors, escalating into a physical altercation and ended with shots being fired and the victim being struck.

One person of interest is in custody and being questioned.

