Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after being stabbed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Birmingham Thursday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of 4th Avenue North just after 3 p.m. and saw a man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

After a preliminary investigation, BPD learned of an apparent assault that took place inside Lofts at American Life. A description of a possible suspect was given to authorities. A person matching the description was observed and police were able to apprehend them after a brief chase, according to BPD.

