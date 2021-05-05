Man suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers arrived at the 700 block of 1st Street Southwest after 4 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue subsequently took the victim to a local hospital.

Law enforcement say the shooting may have been the result of an argument. The suspect remained on the scene.

No arrests or charges have been announced by the department.